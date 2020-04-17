Bear River Health Department now has 54 COVID-19 cases

LOGAN -With one new positive COVID-19 case in Cache County Friday, the number of cases in the Bear River Health District stands at 54. The new case is included in the 18-60 age group and that patient has not been hospitalized.

The total of positive cases in Cache County is 38 and there have now been 16 in Box Elder County with no cases in Rich County.

Thursday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 122 more than yesterday. Those tested now totals 55,771. That is 6,093 more tests than yesterday and 3,388 of those were negative tests (this is the first time negative test results have been included in the Utah Department of Health report.) There have now been 244 hospitalizations cumulatively statewide.

The state reports 23 deaths, an increase of two deaths since yesterday. They were residents of San Juan County – a male and a female – both over 60 and both with underlying medical conditions.

The Bear River Health Department reported Friday it is coordinating with the Utah Department of Health to include additional data on local patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as well as local totals for the number of people tested.