Idaho sees more unemployment claims last month than all 2019

Written by Associated Press
April 17, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Labor says more Idaho residents have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks than in all of 2019. Nearly 96,000 Idaho residents have filed for unemployment since Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency on March 13 because of the coronavirus.

That’s 60 percent more initial claims than were filed last year.

Roughly $17.5 million in unemployment payments have been paid out between March 8 and April 11. According to a Johns Hopkins University tally Idaho had 1,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and at least 41 deaths.

