Joyce Prestwich Davis

December 4, 1944 – April 15, 2020 (age 75)

Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on April 15, 2020 from injuries suffered from a fall a few weeks earlier.

She was born and raised in Sacramento, California as the second of three children to Arthol and Aurtence Prestwich. She graduated from McClatchy High in 1962. She married her husband Wayne in the Oakland California Temple in 1965. They celebrated their 54th anniversary last June.

Joyce was the loving mother of four children. She and Wayne lived and raised their children in Tracy, California for 30 years. She worked 16 years for the Tracy School District in many different roles. In 2002, she and Wayne retired and moved to Smithfield, Utah to be closer to her sister Karen, where they have lived for the last 18 years.

Her life was filled with love and service to her family, faith and those around her. She was always present and involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She never let the many miles that separated her from children and grandchildren prevent her from being involved in their lives.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout all her life. She served in many different callings throughout the years. She especially enjoyed serving alongside her husband where she served as a Guest Service Missionary on Temple Square, as a Missionary to the special needs seminary students at Sky View High School and most recently for the last seven years as a Scribe for the Stake Patriarch.

She had many great friends and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent together with them at lunch, playing games and just sitting together and sharing stories.

She loved to travel, and she and Wayne traveled to many different places during retirement. Her favorite trip was a 50-year wedding anniversary paddle boat cruise she and Wayne took down the Mississippi River.

She is survived by her husband; Wayne, four children; Derrick (Kim), Shawn (Brenda); Heather (Louis) and Ryan, two siblings; Karen Smith and Roger Prestwich; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

While she may have left us sooner than anyone expected, she lived a full happy life surrounded by love and laughter.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held in Smithfield, Utah. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made in Joyce’s name to the Utah Food Bank.