Leland “Garr” Bolton, 99, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 15, 2020 at his home in Honeyville, Utah.

Garr was born March 7, 1921 in Bennett, Uintah, Utah to Mary McKowen and John Gilbert Bolton. Garr was raised on the family ranch in Bennett with his four brothers. At Alterra High School he played basketball and acted in school plays graduating in 1939.

Garr married his eternal sweetheart, Nelda Afton Clark on March 21, 1958 in the Logan Temple in Logan, Utah. Their life led them to live in many communities, including: Tremonton, Thatcher, and Kearns, Utah; Nauvoo, Illinois; Ballard, Utah; and most recently to Honeyville, Utah.

He was a Jack of all trades and mastered all he tried to do. He was a powder monkey in the oil fields, construction worker for Okland Construction – helping to install the Nauvoo Bell and the Christus on Salt Lake Temple Square, Nauvoo Restoration, Inc. – helping to restore the early homes of the saints. He worked for Nauvoo Restoration for the majority of his career. While working for them he completed many special projects for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He retired in 1986.

Garr is an Army veteran of World War II. He served as medical technician in both the Pacific and European Theatres with the 30th Field Hospital. He was a Sergeant at his discharge. He was a member of VFW Post 1254, Post 9275 – serving as commander from 1997-98, and currently Post 1695 in Brigham City, Utah.

He was an avid gardener with an incredible green thumb. Baseball was a way of life for the Bolton brothers, cousins, uncle and friends making a traveling team with his father as umpire. In his retirement Garr enjoyed raising registered quarter and paint horses. He was a great storyteller and loved to recount his life’s adventures with everyone. His family is his greatest joy and he was their favorite hero. He worked beside his children and by example taught them all how to be honorable and upstanding citizens. His kindness, gentleness and humor will be his legacy for generations.

Garr enjoyed 15 years as a member of The Son’s of Utah Pioneers. He served two terms as a city alderman in Nauvoo, Illinois. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in the Central States Mission, and served in several bishoprics, was a Branch President, and twice a District President. He served as a high councilor, home teacher, seminary teacher, temple worker, and various other callings. He let his light shine in such a humble way that all who knew him loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife; children: Julie Ann (Terry) Cooper of Brigham City, Utah, Greg (Annette) Bolton of Grantsville, Utah, Kathleen Bolton (Clark) of Willard, Missouri, and L. Jeanne (Shane) Cutler of Honeyville, Utah; 24 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Bolton of Bennett, Utah.

Garr was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Charles, Raymond, Byron, and Lorraine; and one son, Clark G. Bolton.

A private family service was held at the Honeyville Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Bear River Valley Hospital and to Intermountain Hospice for their tender care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com