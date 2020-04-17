Logan man arrested for allegedly attempting to chock family member

Booking photo for Richard "Richie" S. Folla (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to chock a family member during an altercation. Richard “Richie” S. Folla was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said officers were called to a domestic dispute at a Logan residence earlier in the evening. Folla was allegedly arguing with another male individual. The fight turned physical and Folla is reported to have tried to choke the alleged victim.

Jail records show that Folla was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He was later released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Court records show Folla was charged with multiple drugs and weapons felonies and misdemeanors in 2004. The case was put on hold after the defendant went on the run. He was picked up on an arrest warrant in March 2014, and brought back to the area. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges and closed the case.

Formal charges are pending the completion of police officer’s investigation. The Utah State Supreme Court has prohibited court hearing for only incarcerated individuals, so Folla will likely not be arraigned until June.

will@cvradio.com