September 10, 1961 – April 14, 2020 (age 58)

Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Shana Dee Leatham passed away in Harrisburg, Utah, Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born September 10, 1961, in Logan, Utah, to Norman B. Leatham and Jean Robbins Leatham. Shana was raised in beautiful Wellsville, Utah, attended Wellsville Elementary and graduated from high school.

She worked at Intermountain Healthcare for over 25 years and received many accolades.

After retiring, she moved to Southern Utah to be closer to her mom. She enjoyed being outdoors, was passionate about helping others and spread kindness from her big heart to anyone in need. She was always looking forward to traveling with her girlfriends to Cabo or Arizona.

Above all, Shana cherished her two girls more than anything and her grandson, JT, was the absolute light of her life. She reveled in the simple joys of being “Nana.”

She is survived by her loving parents, Norman (Joan) and Jean; sister, Pamela (Ralph), and brother Mike W. Leatham; daughters, Jacqueline (James) and Mariessa (Conner); grandchildren, Taylor (Mickey) and James, III “JT”; great-grandchildren, Noah, Mason, and Bellamy.

Shana will be buried during a private graveside service in Wellsville, Utah. A celebration of Shana’s life will be held at an undetermined time and place in the coming months.

Those that desire to show their love and support for Shana and family, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to America First to the Shana D. Leatham Memorial Fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net