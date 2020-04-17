The Moth Radio Hour coming to Cache Valley

"The Moth Radio Hour" will bring its challenging brand of stand-up story-telling to the Ellen Eccles Theatre this fall.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is looking for storytellers with a gift for gab and the nerve to face both local and national audiences.

“Utah Public Radio and Cache Arts are excited to announce the ‘The Moth Radio Hour’ is coming to Cache Valley this fall,” says CVCA director Wendi Hassan. “The nationally syndicated storytelling program, which is heard locally on UPR Saturdays at 6 p.m., will perform a live Moth Mainstage show on Oct. 22 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.”

The Moth is a nationwide non-profit group dedicated to preserving the tradition of storytelling. The group was founded in the late 1990s by poet and novelist George D. Green. He and like-minded storytellers called themselves “The Moths” because their original small summer gatherings were held on Green’s front porch in Georgia, where moths flocked to the outdoor lights.

Now based in New York City, the Moth hosts hundreds of storytelling programs in more than 25 U.S. cities throughout the year. Since 2009, “The Moth Radio Hour” has also been a popular weekly syndicated offering on National Public Radio affiliates.

The Moth gathers material for those broadcasts by hosting Moth Mainstage shows through the country, seeking ordinary, everyday people with unique storytelling perspectives and talents.

The trick to earning a storytelling spot on the Moth Mainstage show here in October, Hassan explains, is the ability to “stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone, in front of a room full of strangers. The storyteller and the audience will embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating.”

Local raconteurs who feel up to that challenge can audition for the upcoming Moth show by submitting a two-minute pitch to the producers’ website at http://themoth.org/share-your-story/pitchline

But Hassan guarantees that the Moth Mainstage show will also be a great experience for less adventurous members of the Cache community.

“Fans of ‘The Moth’ — and anyone else interested in excellent and true stories – won’t want to miss this show,” she insists, “Information about tickets for ‘The Moth’ will be posted at cachearts.org in late summer.”

Like most Cache Valley venues, the Ellen Eccles Theatre has been dark since mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But local performing arts organizers are betting that statewide social distancing guidelines will be relaxed by mid-summer at the latest, making “The Moth Radio Hour” event possible in October.

CVCA has also rescheduled one postponed event from its previous season for early fall. That is a “Sons of the Pioneers” concert on Oct. 16.

The Cache Arts 2020-21 National Touring Season schedule will be announced in mid-summer.