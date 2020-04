Travis Harlan passed away at his home on April 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2:00pm for immediate family.

A live stream of the service will be on our Schwab Matthews Mortuary Facebook page. To gain access to the live stream you must click the like button on our Facebook page and be on our Facebook page by 2:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com