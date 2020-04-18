2 new cases of COVID-19 in Cache County, both under the age of 18

LOGAN – Two new positive COVID-19 cases were found in Cache County Saturday, both involving individuals under 18.

There are now 56 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District.

The total of positive cases in Cache County is 40 and there have now been 16 in Box Elder County with no cases in Rich County.

The state death count for COVID-19 today is 25, two more than yesterday. One of the deaths is a female Utah County resident, older than 60, who died while hospitalized. The other is a male Salt Lake County resident, older than 80.

Saturday the Utah Department of Health reported 2,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 132 more than Friday. Those tested now totals 59,944. There have now been 251 hospitalizations.