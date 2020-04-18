Layton woman charged with sexually abusing Cache Valley child

Booking photos for Mariah K. Butler (Courtesy: Davis County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Layton woman, already facing multiple child pornography charges, had a new case filed against her alleging that she sexually abused a child in Cache Valley 11 years ago. Mariah K. Butler is being held in the Davis County Jail after Layton police officers searched her home and allegedly found multiple videos of young children being sexually abused.

Court records show, the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed the new case against Butler in 1st District Court Wednesday. They charged her with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

According to prosecutor’s indictment, the alleged abuse occurred between Oct. – Nov. 2009, and was reported to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year. Butler would have been around 17-years-old at the time the incidents occurred.

In February, Butler was arrested after FBI agents reportedly caught her advertising and distributing child pornography on a social media app commonly used for the sexual exploitation of children. The material included infants and toddlers, who were being sexually abused by adults and other children.

The Layton Police Department later executed a search warrant at Butler’s home. On her cell phone they reportedly found numerous videos of graphic child rape and sexual abuse. She later admitted to officers to viewing and downloading child pornography.

Court records show, Butler was charged in 2nd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies. She is scheduled to appear again before a judge May 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler will not be transferred to Logan to be arraigned on the new case until this summer. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance June 22.

Butler could face up to life in prison if she is convicted. Federal charges are also pending.

