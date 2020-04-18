Nancy Harman

January 24, 1944 – April 14, 2020 (age 76)

On April 14, 2020, Nancy (76) fulfilled her mission on earth and arrived in the loving arms of her eternal sweetheart Frank Harman. Nancy was born on January 24, 1944. She was the daughter of Grant and Marion Larsen.

Nancy graduated from Highland High School in 1961. She met and then married the love of her life and eternal companion, Frank S. Harman on March 27, 1962. Their earthly happiness lasted 57 years, until Frank’s passing 10 months ago. She missed him dearly every day, longing to be with him again.

Nancy was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved everyone she met. Holidays found Frank and Nancy baking goodies for neighbors, friends and family. She loved making pillowcases for her grandchildren for every holiday, and held her annual Halloween parties for them, always dressed as a cute witch serving Apple Cider and Sloppy Joe’s. She was a beloved daycare provider and children and their parents all loved her.

Nancy was compassionate, kind, generous, and did small kind deeds throughout her life to help and serve others. She loved being able to assist everyone. Nancy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings throughout her life. She had a current Temple Recommend.

Mom is survived by her five children: Steph Pettingill (Mark Bennion); Dorrene (Angel) Torres; Steve Harman; Brenda (Terry) Towey; and Gary Harman; her sisters, Shauna (Ron) Rieff and Andrea (Dennis) Jones. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mike, Josh, Ashley, Tony, Rachel, Makenzie, Makayla, Amber, Brandy, Chelsea, Megan, Madyson, Brooklyn, David, Sadie, Whitney and Chase. She had 17 ½ great-grandchildren: and many cherished extended family members. She was especially close to her cousin Patsy and her niece Pam.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Grant and Marian Larsen; and many beloved relatives.

Our family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the compassionate caregivers at the Sunshine Terrace, as well as the staff and management of Williamsburg Assisted Living, who took good care of our mom. They always showed such love and concern to her and she loved them all back.

Due to the current situation, a small graveside services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, with a viewing at 11:00am and the funeral at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life for Nancy and Frank will be held at a later date, which will be announced on their Facebook Page. To view a live stream of the service, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82862268897. Interment Hyde Park Cemetery.

Together Again

A reunion occurred in heaven this week

Of the sweetest and most joyful kind,

As Mom’s spirit moved beyond this earth,

Leaving her mortal life behind.

And what a reunion it must have been

A joy beyond our conceiving,

When Mom reunited with Dad again,

Ending her dignified grieving.

We know they are looking over us

Hoping their happiness will lessen our pain,

As we contemplate the joy they feel,

Now that they’re together again.

This isn’t the only joyous reunion

Someday we’ll be called back with them,

And though we’ll miss our Mom immensely,

We thank the Lord they’re together again.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net