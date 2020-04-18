Stanley Reed Halversen, 86, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 from natural causes. Stan was the proud father of four daughters and one son, grandfather of 21, great-grandfather of 53, and great-great grandfather of one. Born the eldest of five children in Logan, Utah on July 13, 1933 to Andrew (Reed) and Luana Packer Halversen,

Stan’s life was a testament to hard work and selfless service. He celebrated his 12th birthday on an ocean liner bound for his beloved New Zealand where his father presided over the New Zealand Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1945-48). Whether selling newspapers on busy street corners in Auckland or threading first-run films stateside as a movie projectionist, Stan cultivated a stellar work ethic and an unflinching spirit of independence and leadership.

After graduating from Spanish Fork High School (Class of ‘51), Stan married Darlene Noma Campbell (Hipwell), mother of their five children. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, crafting a distinguished 22-year career in Communications and one assignment as a Training Instructor. Stan received three commendations for meritorious military service. His tours of duty included assignments in Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and overseas in Libya, Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the Philippines. After serving his country with honor, the family settled in Smithfield, Utah. Following a divorce from Darlene, Stan married and later divorced Carole Harris (Fisher). Carole preceded him in death.

Stan blossomed with second and third careers as a Products Specialist/Purchasing Manager for OEC Medical Systems in Salt Lake, and later as a dedicated employee in the Paint and Hardware Department for Walmart in Logan. In 2016, Stan moved to Layton to be closer to his family. Always one to bounce a grandchild on his knee or playfully tickle his toddlers with leathered hands, Stan loved good humor, great hockey, spicy food, country music, and soaring musicals.

Stan is survived by his children: LuAnn (William) Monahan of Queen Creek, Arizona; Diane (Robert) Alexander of Batesville, Indiana; Lynn (Diane) Halversen of Layton, Utah; Suzanne (Larry) Marx of Farmington, Utah; and JoAnne (Woody) Marshall of Centerville, Utah. Preceded in death by his parents and cherished sister Nita (Neal) Rosenbaum of Spanish Fork, Utah, Stan is survived by his siblings Paul (Jackie) Halversen of Liberty Lake, Washington; David (Lana) Halversen of St. George, Utah; and Anne (John) Hansen of Pleasant View, Utah.

Out of respect for the current health crisis a private family viewing will be held at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:30pm. Following the family viewing, Stan will be laid to rest and his gravesite dedicated by his son Lynn Halversen at 2:30pm at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com