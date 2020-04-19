Full-time missionary from Willard dies from coronavirus complications

Left to right: Nedra and Allen Dee Pace. (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — A 68-year-old full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died from from the coronavirus. Allen Dee Pace passed away Saturday after testing positive with COVID-19 in early April.

Pace was from Willard. He and his wife, Nedra Pace had been serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission since December 2019.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said, “We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Elder Pace as they mourn his passing, and we continue to pray for all who are impacted by this pandemic.”

Pace became ill in mid-March. Shortly thereafter, he went into the care of his wife and daughter in a nearby state.

Pace and his wife had not yet been formally released from missionary service prior to his death. Although he passed away in another state, he becomes the first resident of northern Utah to die from the coronavirus.

Bear River Health Department Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen said, “We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our sincere sympathy to the family. While we wish we didn’t have to report any deaths, we hope this is the last death that we have to report in our district.”

Funeral services are still being arranged.

Pace was the first missionary to pass away from the coronavirus. In March, the Church began sending an unspecified number of missionaries around the world back to their home countries, where they had self-quarantine for 14-days before being reassigned. Missionary training is also being provided online rather than in centers.

will@cvradio.com