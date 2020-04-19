Stevenson among other candidates having to adjust how they campaign

file photo

LOGAN — KVNU’s For the People continues to highlight candidates as they continue to campaign within the framework of restrictions because of COVID-19. This past Thursday, our guest was candidate Bob Stevenson who is one of many vying for the seat that Rob Bishop is leaving in the First Congressional District. These are strange times for candidates with the traditional way of campaigning not happening.

“As I reflect back, the last open Town Hall we had was actually up there in Logan. We were up there in North Logan. It’s probably been four weeks or so now. We had, I think there were like 15 to 20 people that came in, which we were feeling pretty good (about). At the end of it, we asked them, ‘with this coronavirus starting to take place, do you think we should continue doing this?’ And they all said ‘yes’, and then it was the next Monday, was when the governor basically shut everything down,” Stevenson said.

From that point on, he said there’s been very little face-to-face meet and greets, instead screen to screen, but he said it’s still been good. He said his campaign, like all the others, has had to adjust for the new circumstances we all find ourselves in.

“I think what we’ve been able to do with our campaign is that we definitely have been pretty heavy on our mailers in getting information out. We felt that that’s important and we are hearing comments, especially when we make phone calls to people that say ‘yes we received your material.’ So, we feel that we are being effective that way. We’ve also been doing either Facebook LIVE or we’ve been doing our Zoom meetings, mainly right now trying to talk to state delegates.”

