Utah State in line for $17.5 million from CARES Act

Utah State University will receive about $17.5 million of the nearly $100 million allocated to the Utah System of Higher Education under the federal CARES Act.

LOGAN – Utah State University is expected to receive nearly $17.5 million in Coronavirus relief funding under the federal CARES Act recently passed by Congress.

According to the Utah System of Higher Education, the state’s universities, college and technical institutions will receive nearly $100 million from the stimulus legislation. That amount is based on institutional enrollment and the number of low-income students qualifying for financial assistance under the federal Pell Grant Program.

USU spokesperson Emilie Wheeler said that about half of USU’s allocated funding – more than $8.7 million — will be awarded in emergency financial aid grants to students.

Wheeler added that, although the funds have not actually been received yet, university administrators are already developing a plan for their distribution.

“We really appreciate the funding allocated to education through the CARES Act,” she explained. “The dollars coming directly to USU are critical as we respond to Coronavirus expenses and costs.”

State officials said that public education will receive about $68 million from the CARES Act. Authorized uses of that funding at K-12 schools will include summer education programs for at-risk students, the acquisition of new educational hardware and software, and addressing the special needs of low-income, disabled, migrant or homeless students, plus children in foster care.

The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Mar. 27. It is a $2 trillion package of nationwide financial assistance, including $30.75 billion for public schools and post-secondary institutions responding to the Coronavirus outbreak.