COVID-19 update: 57 cases in BRHD with a new one in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY – A Box Elder County resident is the only positive COVID-19 case reported Monday in the Bear River Health District.

The individual is in the 18-60 ate group and is not hospitalized.

There are now 57 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District.

The cumulative total of positive cases in Cache County is 40 and there have now been 17 in Box Elder County with no cases in Rich County. There have been three hospitalizations in Box Elder County and six in Cache County.

Monday, the Utah Department of Health reported 3,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those tested in Utah totals 68,311. There have been 268 hospitalizations.

The state death count from COVID-19 is 28.

State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said Monday that in the last seven days the state has seen a flattening of the curve but since there is much still unknown about the virus there could be the potential for a second wave of infections in the fall.