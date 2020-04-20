August 23, 1946 – April 18, 2020 (age 73)

David Ervin Holmes, age 73, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

David was born, the third of ten children, in Pocatello, Idaho, August 23, 1946 to Joseph Elbert Holmes and Doris Marie Sullivan. He grew up in the Boise, Idaho area before moving to Hyrum, Utah for his senior year and to work for his aunt and uncle in their store.

He served a mission in the Eastern Atlantic States (1965-1967) returning to Hyrum. There he met and married Cheryl Jean Coulam in the Logan Utah Temple, June 6, 1969.

He had many jobs in the Hyrum and Logan area. Dave joined the US Army Reserves in 1971 and eventually moved to full time service as a recruiter. This required that he and his family move from Logan to Kearns, Utah. He then became a training NCO, which required the family to move to Wheelersburg, Ohio and eventually back to Pocatello, Idaho where he finished 26 years with the US Army.

After retiring from the Army, he sold vacuums, insurance, and cars. He finished a BA in Sociology and then spent several years serving as a counselor. He had an insatiable love for poetry and the scriptures and loved to quote them. His passions were the outdoors, wildlife, writing poetry, and serving others. He is now more “mighty fine, mighty fine, mighty fine” than ever.

David is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his five children, Melodie (Troy) White of Twin Falls, Idaho; Jonathan (Natosha) Holmes of Pocatello, Idaho; Matthew (Kathaleen) Holmes of Hyrum, Utah; Michael Holmes of Vancouver, Washington; Nathan (Alexandria Tait) Holmes of San Diego, California; siblings Joseph (Ann) Holmes, John T. (Nannette) Holmes, Jean (Ward) Fluckiger, Iris (Bill) Whiteley, Gloria (Bill) Ryan, Ben (Larene) Holmes, brother-in-law Clayton Stockham, and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James and Paul, and sister Charlotte Stockham.

A walk by viewing will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Wilk’s Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A graveside service and interment will be held at 1:00pm in the Hyrum, Utah Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A future memorial service will be planned following the current pandemic.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com