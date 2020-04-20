Dellas Monroe Dustin, 78, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away April 17, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Dellas was born October 20, 1941, in Driggs, Idaho, to Monroe Dustin Jr. and Vera Jean Dewey Dustin. He grew up and attended schools in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School. He also attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He also obtained his Real Estate license from Idaho State University. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

On January 25, 1967, he married Nancy Ann Hayes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were the proud parents of six sons and one daughter. Dellas and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dellas worked in sales, service, and management for 25 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in three Bishoprics and numerous other callings. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

Dellas is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Dustin of Idaho Falls; son, Darren (Vicki) Dustin of Elberta, Utah; son, Brett (Amelia) Dustin of Dickinson, North Dakota; son, Kevin (Mandi) Dustin of Bountiful, Utah; daughter, Teresa Leach of Idaho Falls; son, Curtis Dustin of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Donna Dustin of Chandler, Arizona; brother, Wesley Dustin of Blackfoot, Idaho; sister, Eva Mae (Jerry) Pickett of Payson, Utah; sister, LaRane (Don) Bone of Loa, Utah; sister, Robyn (David) Anderson of Bluffdale, Utah; brother, Todd (Jennifer) Dustin of Victor, Idaho; sister, Sherri (Randy) Ivie of Wellsville, Utah; 23 grandchildren and 2-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Vera Jean Dustin; son, Joel Dustin; brother, Errol Dustin; and brother-in-law, Kenny Ostberg.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30am. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, Ammon, Idaho. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at woodfuneralhome.com