Donald Everett Higley, 81 passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Donald was born July 22, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Donald Edwin and Thelma Christina Anderson Higley.

He attended Snowville School and graduated from Bear River High School and Salt Lake Community College, earning his associate degree in Accounting and Business.

Donald entered the United States Air Force in 1957 and retired after 20 years of honorable service, as well as serving throughout the Vietnam Conflict.

He married his sweetheart Kenna Harriet Daley on May 12, 1956 in Snowville, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on December 21, 1956. Donald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully in many church callings, including Temple Ordinance worker in the Brigham City Temple and as a Stake Missionary.

He enjoyed collecting old cars, guns, baseball caps, doing upholstery, camping, fishing, watching the Utah Jazz and all of U of U sports. Donald was very patriotic and loved his country. He was a valiant warrior, brave and dedicated patriarch to his family. He dearly loved family and family gatherings as well as his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years Kenna Higley, children: Dawn Kenna Messick; Jerry (Melanie) Higley; Ricky (Beth) Higley; Rodney (Julie) Higley; Michael (Cynthia) Higley; Stacy (Susan) Higley; 29 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Also, siblings: Robbie (Sandie) Higley; Colleen (Dean) Naylor; Linda Jackson and Brad (Kathy) Higley.

Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, son-in-law Ron Messick, granddaughter Emily Michelle Higley, granddaughter Krystalynn Long, great-grandsons Brandon Reed Taylor and Spencer Callister.

Special thanks to the Nurses and CNA’s of Ashby Home Health and Hospice and CNA Katelyn Willden.

Due to Covid-19 private family services will be held at Myers Mortuary, Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com