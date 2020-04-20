April 9, 1940 – April 17, 2020 (age 80)

Earlene Eliason, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Earlene was born on April 9, 1940 to Earl and Mabel Michaelson.

She attended Van Nuys High School in California and graduated from Brigham Young University. She taught Home Economics for five years in the Jordan School District where her principal set her up on a blind date with a handsome pilot named Jay Eliason.

The two were married on March 30, 1972 in the Salt Lake City Temple and became the proud parents of Brian John (Melissa), Andrew Jay, Mark Thomas (Jamie), Elizabeth (Patrick) Rose.

She was the best Grandma to Sarah, Sean and William Rose. Jenna, Parker, Kaden and Bryson Eliason.

Earlene was a devoted wife, mother and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After settling in Hyrum, Utah, she continued to pursue her teaching career at South Cache Middle School where she taught for fifteen more years.

Earlene loved to have fun. She was actively engaged in quilting, traveling with her kids and neighbors, crocheting, sewing, visiting friends and spoiling her grandchildren. She especially, enjoyed serving in the Logan Temple for two and a half years. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Due to COVID-19, a small graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Hyrum City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held later in the summer when restrictions are lifted.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net