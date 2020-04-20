Evelyn LaRene Colson Smith

Evelyn LaRene Smith, 91, of Ucon, passed away April 17, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

LaRene was born December 25, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert William Colson and Ellen Laurine Pedersen Colson. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended BYU.

On November 27, 1948, she married Lavern Jorgensen Smith in Swan Valley, Idaho. LaRene and Vern made their home in Ucon, Idaho, where LaRene worked as an accountant and computer librarian for EG&G at the site and at the Computer Science Center.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught Sunday School for many years and served as a councilor in the Relief Society. She loved music and played the organ and the banjo and had a beautiful singing voice. She was known for her sense of humor and was a great story teller. In 1966, LaRene shot a world record Boone and Crockett elk. LaRene and Vern were members of Back Country Horsemen of Idaho and raised championship quarter horses. She had a great love of friends and family.

LaRene is survived by her son, William Lavern (Kendra) Smith of Rapid City, South Dakota; daughter, Christine LaRene (Levor) Oldham of Spanish Fork, Utah; son, Kimble Colson (Jeannette) Smith of Preston, Idaho; siblings, Mary Van Noy of St. George, Utah, Robert (Janice) Colson of St. George, Utah, James (Sharon) Colson of St. George, Utah, Karen (Neil) Hull of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, Steven (Donna) Colson of St. George, Utah, Kathleen (Bill) Egan of Arimo, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lavern Jorgensen Smith, and twin sister Grace LaDene Parsons.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, Ucon, Idaho with Bishop Jim Johnson officiating.

The family would especially like to thank her neighbors and friends for their extraordinary, untiring and loving care of our mother.

