Logan man charged with murdering mother found incompetent to stand trial

Booking photo for Shawn Andrews (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 28-year-old North Logan man accused of stabbing and killing his mother has been deemed temporarily incompetent to stand trial. Shawn R. Andrews was ordered to be sent to the Utah State Mental Hospital for treatment.

Andrews was in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail. He was previously charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

Public defenders Mike McGinnis and Shannon Demler told the court Andrews had a history or mental illness and could not defend himself during a trial. They presented three mental health evaluations, done by independent doctors as their evidence.

The three reports were all done within three weeks of each other. Two found Andrews incompetent and suffering from Schizophrenia and hallucinations. They noted how jail nurses reported the defendant claiming to hear voices after being arrested. One also determined that he had an IQ of 59 and lacked adequate knowledge of his pending legal charges.

The last report also found Andrews suffered from mental illness but determined he was competent to stand trial. That evaluation was done last but only four days after the second.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck questioned how one of the three doctors could find Andrews competent in such a short period of time between the reports. She said the defendant had significant mental health issues, some caused by illegal drug use and upbringing.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh said he had reviewed the three reports and had no argument with their findings.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police officers found Debra Andrews lying on the floor, just inside the front door of her North Logan apartment, on the afternoon of November 23. A cellphone and set of dentures were near her head. An empty bottle of alcohol was on a coffee table nearby.

Several neighbors reported seeing a man matching Shawn Andrews’ description running from the apartment complex at the time the alleged murder occurred. He was carrying a black backpack and had something wrapped around his arm.

Police later arrested Shawn Andrews and located a black discarded backpack that had blood and a knife inside.

Shawn Andrews originally told officers he left the apartment early in the morning and was looking for his brother. He later changed his story several times before admitting to killing his mother and discarding the backpack. He also gave several different explanations for why he committed the crime.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Fonnesbeck noted that all three doctors reported Andrews’ competency could likely be restored with proper mental health treatment. She ordered the defendant to follow doctor’s treatment and appear again in court July 20 for a hearing on his progress.

Andrews did not speak during Monday’s hearing under the advice of his public defenders. He will remain in jail, being held without bail until being transferred to the state hospital. He could still face up to life in prison if convicted.

