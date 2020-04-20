Logan woman accepts plea deal in prescription fraud case

Booking photo for Kathryn A. Steele (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan woman has pleaded guilty to trying to obtain illegal prescriptions of Ambien. Kathryn A. Steele accepted a plea agreement that could still send her to prison and more likely jail.

Steele’s plea deal was given in 1st District Court Monday morning by her public defender Diane Pitcher, after the defendant was excused from the hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement included her pleading guilty to five counts of falsely obtaining or dispensing a prescription, a third-degree felony. As part of the deal, prosecutors also dropped or dismissed 32 remaining charges against her.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained how Steele used the names of multiple people to call in prescriptions at local pharmacies. All of the prescriptions were for the same sleep aid. This occurred more than 35 times, between August 2019 and February 2020.

Steele was arrested March 23 by agents with the Cache Rich Drug Task Force. She later asked to be admitted into Drug Court, a judge supervised rehabilitation program. That request was denied though because of the number of charges.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Steele, who is currently out of jail on pretrial release, to undergo a presentence report. He ordered her to appear in court June 8 for sentencing.

