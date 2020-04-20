Nibley Elementary parades through neighborhoods to connect with their students

About 35 vehicles carrying Nibley Elementary School teachers and administrators paraded in a line down Nibley streets last Friday, April 17, to connect with students.

NIBLEY – COVID-19 has left some students and teachers with separation anxiety. The Stay Home, Stay Safe directive from Governor Gary Herbert is going to continue until at least the end of May. The chances of resuming in-person classes for the year were already eliminated when Gov. Herbert and Utah Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson announced on April 14 that classes would be dismissed through the end of the school year.

Some elementary school teachers are trying to stay in touch with their students in various ways.

Teachers were missing their students and students were missing their teachers, and Nibley Elementary decided to do something about it.

They sent out notices and made phone calls to let their students know the teachers were going to come see them. Then, school faculty and administrators took advantage of the moderate temperatures last Friday and paraded through the neighborhoods near their school.

Nibley Elementary School Principal Kelly Rindlisbacher said the school’s parent relations committee spearheaded and organized the parade.

“Mrs. Downs drove through the neighborhoods and determined the route,” he said. “She determined the best route to catch most of the kids.”

The parade had about 35 cars, 80 percent of them decorated. Some had balloons, some had signs and the windows of the vehicles were down so the teachers could yell greetings to the kids and parents.

“I think the teachers were more excited to see the kids than the kids were to see the teachers,” the principal said. “We miss the kids; it was good to get out and see them.”

The parade took about an hour. Some of the residents made signs and put lawn chairs on driveways and cheered as the cars went by.

“It was a great activity,” Rindlisbacher said.