Nibley man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting fellow jail inmate

Booking photo for John M. Janisse (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Nibley man has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an inmate in the Cache County Jail. John M. Janisse accepted a plea deal that could require him to serve more time in jail.

Janisse was in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by video from jail. He pleaded guilty to attempted lewdness by a sex offender, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

As part the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a remaining charge.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained how in October, Janisse exposed himself to another inmate in a jail restroom. Later, he touched the buttocks of the same inmate with his genitals. Both incidents were reported to deputies at the jail.

Janisse is currently serving a one-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance. In 2017, he was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

During Monday’s court appearance, public defender Diane Pitcher explained that as part of the plea agreement, Janisse will remain incarcerated and complete a new presentence report about his criminal history.

Janisse spoke only briefly, explaining he understood the rights he was giving up for a fair trial. He also acknowledged that the new charge he was pleading guilty to could sentence him to another year behind bars.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled sentencing for June 8.

will@cvradio.com