Pandemic has taken a toll on local dairymen

Lewiston dairy farmer Morgan Baldwin said he is optimistic about the future of dairy farms.

LEWISTON – Dairies are going through a rough spell right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewiston dairy farmer Morgan Baldwin milks about 600 cows and said he had to dump two loads of milk because processing facilities won’t take it.

“When prices hit their lows in 2009, you had a place to ship your milk,” he said. “There are aspects of this one that’s different. This time we have milk, but no one will take it.”

He said at the beginning of the year, things looked promising, but when they shut down restaurants and schools, it took a toll on the industry.

“The coronavirus has blown everything out of the water.”

Baldwin earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Economics. But even with his education, his father’s dairy called to him.

“I like working with the cows,” he said.

Baldwin said there are producers in the valley that package a lot of cheese, and this crisis cuts much deeper than just milk. He said dairy is a big ship that’s hard to turn. Milk and dairy products are dated, they can’t sit on store shelves very long before they spoil.

“You can’t turn on and off milking dairy cows like you can the assembly line of a factory,” Baldwin said. “Our cows have to be milked.

“Our hope is, this is a short time thing and everything will go back to normal. There are a lot of people putting a great deal of effort into getting things resolved. It won’t be long for people to run out of cash reserves.

“The U.S. is good at producing milk cheap and we have been making it at maximum capacity,” he added. “Then when we have a hiccup like this, we have perfectly good product being dumped into a lagoon because no one will take it.”

Even as bad as things are, Baldwin knows things will turn around.

“I’m an optimist. I think the dairy business can be profitable,” he said. “I like working with the cows and it’s a good place to raise a family.”

David Wilson, a Utah State University Dairy Extension worker and veterinarian, said he’s been working with the industry 45 years and seen a lot of ups and downs and bad times.

“I’ve never seen anything this bad,” he said. ”It’s hard to know how long this is going to last.”

Mike Arambel, a dairy consultant who lives in Cache Valley, said the dairy industry has a lot of highs and lows. He’s heard of dairies dumping milk in some places in the country, but he hasn’t seen it in Utah or Idaho.

He said it’s one more thing dairies are going through, people were buying toilet paper and not food.

“The local industry is going through some tough times right now,” Arambel said. “There are some big Idaho dairies that are stressed,” he said. “Some are losing $400K to $500K on their milk check.”

Kristi Spence is senior vice president of marketing at Dairy West, which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah and promotes the dairy industry. She said a lot of the issues depend on where they ship their milk.

“Most of the dairy issue goes right to the shelter-in-place order. It affected demand,” she said. “Hotel, restaurant and school demand disappeared.”

Spence said the export market took a big hit, down 15 to 20 percent on demand for their product.

“The demand curve just changed dramatically,” she said. “We have been working with schools to take dairy products to their student meal sites.”

Spence said they have reached 100 school districts and are helping to serve up to 1 million school students. They have also been trying to get dairy products into food pantries and homeless shelters.

“We just need people to buy more dairy products right now,” Spence said.