Sharon Busby Adams, age 50, passed away April 18, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born February 3, 1970 to Bill and Shirley Busby in Bountiful, Utah.

She has lived in Howell, Plymouth, Collinston, and East Garland, Utah. She graduated from Bear River High School.

She married Jon R. Adams on April 15, 2020.

Sharon has worked at Green Valley, Plymouth Town, as an EMT for Plymouth Fire Department, and as a nurses aid. She enjoyed being an EMT for Plymouth almost as much as she enjoyed being a Grandma.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sharon is survived by her sweetheart Jon Adams; children Richie (Aubree) Kraus, Kendra (Erik) Rodriguez, Bernadette (Michael) Hedgecock, Jackie (Logan) Clark, Cassandra (Ryan) Jewkes, Shawn (Mindy) Adams; Grandchildren Tristan, Tacey, Teegan, Vincent, Evelyn, Thomas, Noah, Axton, Jesse, Cozette; brothers Steven, Kelly, Jared; Sisters Susan, Kathleen, and Pam.

Preceded in death by parents Bill and Shirley Busby; sister Marla “Jeanie” Busby; and granddaughter Clara Ann Clark.

A private family service will be held at the Howell Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The family would like to offer special thanks to McKay Dee Hospital staff.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com