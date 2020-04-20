Utah agency to stop texting Amber Alerts to cellphones

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Public Safety announced Sunday that it will stop texting Amber Alerts to cellphones after an alert was sent that did not have the required information.

“Following an AMBER Alert that did not include complete information early Sunday, the Department of Public Safety will pause the sending future AMBER Alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alert system,” the department said in a statement. “We are conducting a thorough review of the system. This means WEA will not be available for local law enforcement agencies to send AMBER Alerts until a complete review of the system can be completed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the alert sent Sunday was the third one that lacked basic details about the search for a missing person.

The department says it will continue to issue Amber Alerts through direct messages to law enforcement, news media, social media and to the https://alert.utah.gov/ website.