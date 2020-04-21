Candidate Hillyard on KVNU’s For the People

Courtesy Hillyard4senate.com

An individual well-known in northern Utah and Cache Valley is running for re-election. Senator Lyle Hillyard’s political future will be decided at the state Republican convention this Saturday. That convention, for the first, time similar to county conventions will be a virtual, online convention because of the coronavirus. Hillyard was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday and said he misses meeting people face-to-face.

“I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to talk to so many state delegates and try to talk to them. It’s really frustrating because I enjoy face-to-face contact and being able to talk, because you react to questions and body language. So it’s been really frustrating that I’ve not been able to do that. I have to protect people too from illness. I have been impressed when I’ve noticed how careful people are, careful about distancing and not contacting. I think we’re to be complemented as a city, ” Hillyard said.

As chair of the public education budget, Hillyard said he feels they’ve made some great inroads. He said the education community has told him how pleased the have been with the direction legislators have given when it comes to public ed. Hillyard said they have helped solve the problem of teacher salaries.

“The second thing we’ve really done is focusing on, I call them at-risk. We have a real problem in our youth with suicides, and I’ve said one suicide is ten too many, and I’ve really been conscious of that. We’ve funded programs to put counselors in school, helping in those areas, the safe app that kids can have on their phone and call.”

To learn more about Hillyard as a candidate, you can visit Hillyard4senate-dot-com or search Lyle Hillyard for Senate District 25 on Facebook.