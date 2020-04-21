COVID-19 update: Bear River Health District caseload drops by 1

LOGAN – Not only are there no new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District, but the Tuesday report reflects that Monday’s 57 confirmed cases has decreased by one.

Holly Budge, spokeswoman for the BRHD, said the case reported Monday from Box Elder County has been transferred to Utah County. So, the health district’s caseload is now 56.

The cumulative total of positive cases in Cache County is 40 and there have now been 16 in Box Elder County with no cases in Rich County.

Tuesday the Utah Department of Health reported 3,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 83 more Monday. Those tested in Utah totals 72,358. There have been 277 hospitalizations.

The state death count from COVID-19 grew by four in the last 24 hours, to 32. That is the eighth straight day with a COVID-19 death in Utah.