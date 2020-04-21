Elsie Bowen Hawkes, 99, passed away April 18, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born September 19, 1920 in Beaver Dam, Utah and was the fourth daughter of Gideon Leonard and Anna Weyerman Bowen.

She was raised in Beaver Dam where she attended Beaver Dam Elementary, Collinston Elementary and graduated from Bear River High School.

Elsie married Charles Morgan Hawkes of Brigham City, Utahx, November 11, 1941 in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2009. They were very devoted to one another and Elsie always supported him in his many church and community assignments.

She enjoyed homemaking, sewing and cooking and dearly loved her home and family. She was committed to good conservative values throughout her life and to her family and religion. She was proud to have come from Good Pioneer Stock and was known to be a perfectionist.

Elsie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving faithfully in various organizations. She served with her husband in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission at the Carthage Jail and in the Ogden Temple as The Assistant to the Temple Matron. She also served as a Temple Officiator for 11 years.

She is survived by her children: Charlene Hawkes (Dean) Patterson; Leonard Morgan (Jan) Hawkes; Lawrence Bowen (Pam) Hawkes; 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant daughter Elaine and her five sisters and four brothers.

The family would like to express appreciation to staff of Maple Springs and Encompass Hospice for the tender care they provided Elsie.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family will honor Elsie with a private viewing and graveside service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

