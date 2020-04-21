Former Logan man bound over for trial for allegedly raping young girl

Booking photo for Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old former Logan man has been bound over for trial on charges of sexually abusing a young girl eight years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was booked into the Cache County Jail earlier this month after he was arrested on a warrant in Wicks, Arkansas.

Farias was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing, appearing by video from jail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray told the court how Farias allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl around eight years ago. The alleged victim reported the assault earlier this year to Logan City police, who recorded an interview with her.

Murray played the interview as evidence. During it, the alleged victim, who is now 20-years-old, described how she and an 18-year-old family friend went to Farias’ residence in Logan, around January 2012. The woman explained that she was provided alcohol and fell asleep on a couch. She later woke up to discover the suspect pulling her from the couch. He allegedly raped her as she pushed him away and told him “no.”

Murray also played a recorded conversation between the alleged victim and Farias. During the call, the woman asked the suspect about the alleged incident and asked if she needed to be tested for any sexually transmitted diseases. The suspect replied that she didn’t need to worry because he had been tested in federal prison.

Farias never admitted to the sexual assault during the conversation. He said that he was on so many drugs at the time of the alleged rape he couldn’t remember what happened.

Defense attorney Glen Thomas claimed that officers did not try to corroborate the alleged victim’s testimony. He provided a witness who testified that she lived with the defendant around the time of the incident. She claimed the suspect and alleged victim were never left alone together.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck bound Farias over on all of the charges. She explained that there were questions in some of the evidence that obviously needed following up in trial. She ordered him to appear again April 27.

Farias is being held in jail on $50,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com