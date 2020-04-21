Green light still on for annual Cruise-In in early July

cvcacruisein.com

LOGAN — Many spring and summer staples in Cache Valley have been called off for this year because of the coronavirus. But one event that is still on at this point, is the 38th annual Cache Valley Cruise-In scheduled for July 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Cache County Fairgrounds. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Cruise-In president Brandon Douglas said it’s still a green light for the annual event.

“And the only thing that will change that is if the health department and the county comes and tells us that because of the recent lifestyle change we’ve had, that we’re going to have to hold off this year on having that. But when I spoke with Bart Esplin down at the fairgrounds a week ago, he said as of right now they’re stlll planning on that event happening. So we’re still planning on it happening as well,” explained Douglas.

The concert has become a big part of the Cruise-In over the last dozen years or so. Country artist Leann Rimes’ concert is still scheduled for Friday night but Douglas acknowledges it is tricky with social distancing still likely being needed.

“We can obviously put the rows a few feet farther apart but you still have chairs side-by-side which has you sitting right next to someone. If we have to put the concert off, I guess we might have to do that, but we’re still two and a half months away to that point. And our act, Leann Rimes hasn’t cancelled on us yet either.”

Over the last couple years, Cruise-in organizers have been at odds with Logan City over burdens of the cost to compensate law enforcement for the annual Main Street parade. But Douglas said the parade is tentatively on for Saturday night.

“Mayor (Holly) Daines was able to come up with a couple sponsors that wanted to cover that bill, and so they will cover the cost of law enforcement, which will allow us to still be able to be up on Main street, Saturday night, dragging like we always have. Again people can come out and distance themselves with all of Main street from Center(street) up the 14th(North). So there will be plenty of room for them to sit the six feet in between them and the next group.”

Before the parade, of course, will be the giveaway of this year’s classic car which is a 1923 Ford T-bucket Roadster. Your admission ticket, which is $10 dollars for those 18 and older, not only gets you in for all three days, but you’re automatically in the drawing for the car. Those 17 & under can’t legally win the car, but they do get into the car show for free. For ticket and more information, see cvcacruisein.com