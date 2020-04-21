Idaho man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing and sexting with Cache Valley girls

Booking photo for Kyle E. Joe (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Boise, Idaho man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing and sexting several girls in Cache Valley. Kyle E. Joe showed little emotion while saying that he was sorry for the long term effects of his actions.

Joe was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual abuse of a child and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell told the court there was still some questions about whether Joe was a juvenile when some of the crimes occurred. He said his client’s behavior could partially be blamed on his upbringing and a father that was a bad example. He asked for the court to sentence Joe to complete sex-offender therapy instead of jail or prison.

Joe read a brief statement, explaining that what he did was selfish. He said, “I know the things I did were wrong and I wish I could take them back.”

In June 2019, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Joe after a teenage girl said she had exchanged pornographic photographs with the defendant. The girls were all acquaintances with the defendant.

When deputies interviewed Joe, he admitted to sexting with the underage girl in 2017 and allowed them to view his cellphone. He also confessed to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl around the same time.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said prosecutors believed Joe should be sentenced to prison, where he would be able to complete sex offender treatment. He said the victims are receiving counselling and in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Judge Brian Cannell said he was conflicted, balancing Joe’s young age with the graphic details of the case. He also expressed concern that the defendant’s confession wasn’t completely honest.

Joe was sentenced to serve 0-5 years in prison. He was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment before being considered for parole.

Judge Cannell told Joe, “I accepted your apology but it didn’t seem very sincere. I expect you to be a better man and it is all up to you.”

