On July 5, 1942, Jack Duane Palmer was happily welcomed into the home of James Lynn and Fern Laws Palmer in Blanding, Utah. Dad loved being there, and enjoyed many great times with his three brothers: Kent Laws, Ned James and Jay William; and his two sisters: Lynda Lu and Lurlene.

On October 8, 1964, he married Elaine Harvey of Fruit Heights, Utah. They have had many wonderful years together. Through the gospel of Jesus Christ and over a period of 55 years, they have strengthened their love and appreciation for each other, and have prayed fervently that they could help themselves and their family to prepare for exaltation with their Heavenly Parents.

Dad has always said that their children, Necia, Myra, Klayne Harvey, Andrea, Jana, James Drue, Lora and Sara, have been his and Mom’s greatest source of happiness, since each one of them came to be in their family. He was pleased as they prepared themselves to be sealed to an eternal companion in the House of the Lord, and felt they chose wonderful companions: Necia (Jan) Seamons, of Preston, Idaho; Myra (Eric) Sorenson, of Riverside, California; Klayne Palmer, of Fruit Heights, Utah; Andrea (Jason) Foster, of Kaysville, Utah, Jana (Darren) Davis, of Farmington, Utah; Drue (Brooke) Palmer, of Syracuse, Utah; Lora (Jason) Kartchner, of Kaysville, Utah; and Sara (Scott) Edgar, of Fruit Heights, Utah.

There have been 34 sweet grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who have come to join their family over the years. Each of them has brought joy and happiness to Jack and Elaine, and to their parents.

On April 19, 2020 as a result of pancreatic cancer, Dad was released from his earthly responsibilities to go to the Spirit World, hoping to help with the Lord’s work there. He has eagerly awaited an opportunity to be with his father and mother again, and with others he learned to love, who have gone on before.

Dad had a message for his family: “To my dear wife, the mother of our beautiful family, I want to say good-bye until we can be together again. I admire you and love you for all you have done for me and for our family. You have taught me and helped me dearly. To my children, my grandchildren and friends, I want to express my love and say good-bye until we can meet, sooner or later, just beyond the sunset.

Dad never wanted to accept mediocrity, and tried to do his best in all his early pursuits. He loved learning – especially those things that would help him to better understand his relationship with our Father in Heaven. He has enjoyed many “earthly accomplishments” as he called them, the greatest being the patriarch of his and mom’s “dear family.”

He loved being with friends, being outdoors, four-wheeling, being around heavy equipment and most of all, serving the Lord.

Due to the restrictions required by the corona virus, we invite family and close friends to visit on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main Street, Kaysville, Utah. Graveside services will be held for his family at the Blanding Utah Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lindquistmortuary.com