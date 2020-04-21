Jo Ann Andrus Smith returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.

JoAnn was born on May 19, 1940 in Murray, Utah, to Louis and Josephine Andrus. She was a loving, dependable older sister to her younger brothers and sisters. She loved to play baseball with her dad and decorate for Christmas with her mom.

She graduated from Granite High School and went to college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While attending college she met the love of her life, Gerald Hess Smith, from Georgetown, Idaho. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on November 6, 1959. They lived in different locations as they raised their family around the Salt Lake City and Kaysville, Utah areas. They were blessed with three wonderful children.

JoAnn loved music and could play the piano beautifully. She was an artist and loved to sketch and paint for her family. Later in life she studied art at Weber State University. She was an active genealogist from an early age and was always busy with family history. She was an avid reader and continued to learn throughout her life.

JoAnn and Gerald owned and operated Smith’s Paint Company in Clearfield, Utah. She worked as an interior decorator sharing her love of colors and beauty with many friends and customers. JoAnn was an excellent teacher. In her lifetime she taught piano lessons, art lessons, English as a second language (Preston High School) and Weight Watchers.

JoAnn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in her church including Primary, Young Women’s, Relief Society and Sunday School. JoAnn and Gerald served a church mission to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where they taught institute classes to college students. They also worked in the Logan Utah Temple as temple workers.

She was always in the service of others, from her family to friends and neighbors. If you lived next to JoAnn you could expect a regular visit accompanied by cookies, vegetables or flowers from her garden, or just a kind word. JoAnn will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband Gerald Hess Smith of Preston, Idaho; son Jim Smith (Julie) of Soda Springs, Idaho; daughter JerylAnn Olsen (Nolan) of Kaysville, Utah; daughter Jennifer Wilson (Taylor) of Tremonton, Utah; brother Louis Andrus (Lorelie) of Orem, Utah; sister Sharon Brown (Paul) of St. George, Utah; brother Timothy Andrus of Arizona; 18 beautiful grandchildren; 17.5 wonderful great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Reed Andrus and Josephine Mary Dillier, and two sisters: Barbara Wright and Judy Hoge.

Private family services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00am MST. The services will be streamed live with the following link: https://youtu.be/f36vLa0XU4I

Interment will be in the Georgetown, Idaho Cemetery.

