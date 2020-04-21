Linda Lou Miller Gibson

October 11, 1945 ~ April 18, 2020 (age 74)



Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Linda Lou Gibson passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 74 from complications of advanced dementia.

Linda was born in Ogden, Utah on October 11, 1945; she was the oldest daughter of Alfred “Curly” and Vivian Miller.

Linda grew up in Washington Terrace, Utah and graduated from Bonneville High School. She worked at Evan’s Superette, managed Utah Craft, and worked as an Insurance Agent for Farmers Insurance. Linda spent ten plus years volunteering at the Hill Air Force Base Thrift Store.

She was sealed to Larry E. Gibson in the Logan Temple July 6, 1966. They had three wonderful children, one daughter and two sons; Lana (Mike) Fouty, Ogden, Utah; Lance (Michele) Gibson, Brigham City, Utah; and Loren (Amparo) Gibson, Nampa, Idaho.

Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many different callings, Cub Scout Leader, Lake Bonneville Counsel for Scouting, Activity Director for the Wilson Ward and cooked for Young Women’s Girls Camp.

Linda is survived by her husband and children, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mom loved her family and enjoyed getting them all together. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s parents Darrell and Lela Gibson and one brother Dennis Miller.

Due to the current situation there will be a private viewing and graveside services held for immediate family. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at later date when all family and friends can join together.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Chase, Brian and the rest of the staff of Canyons Home Health and Hospice, Sharee and Mariam from Symbii Home Health and Hospice, Lotus Park’s CNA and nursing staff for all the love, kindness and care of our mom during the last few months.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah or your favorite charity.

