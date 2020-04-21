Newton man pleads guilty to threatening wife with gun leading to SWAT standoff

Booking photo for Stuart C. Martin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Newton man has confessed to threatening his wife with gun to do her chores that lead to a standoff with SWAT teams last year. Stuart C. Martin accepted a plea deal that will likely send him to prison.

Martin was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from jail. He pleaded guilty to amended charges of kidnapping, felony discharge of a firearm, and assault against a peace officer, all second-degree felonies; and, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh told the court that on December 22, 2019 Martin threatened to kill his wife if she didn’t do her chores. He set a timer and pointed a handgun at her while she was forced to clean the garage. At one point, he fired the handgun at least once.

SWAT teams and negotiators were called to the home and set up a command center at a nearby church. They surrounded the house, while attempting to contact Martin and the victim.

Negotiators were able to speak with the woman on the phone. She was able to escape the house through a window and run to waiting deputies. They continued negotiations with Martin, who remained inside the home. He surrendered to SWAT operators without incident around two hours later.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, public defender Shannon Demler said as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to request placing Martin on the Kidnapper Registry. They will also ask the court to run the felony sentences together.

Martin spoke only briefly, telling the court he was guilty and that he wished to waive his rights to a fair trial.

Walsh said the deal was made after lengthy discussions with the victim and the defendant’s family. He noted their concern for the defendant’s history of mental depression.

Martin was ordered to undergo a presentence investigative report about his criminal history. He was scheduled to be sentenced June 2 and could face up to life in prison.

