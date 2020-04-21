Nibley planning commission member now a candidate for Lieutenant Governor

Karina Brown on For the People in early March

Karina Brown has been a well-known activist in Cache Valley for many people and now she is also a candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Utah. Brown was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday and talked about what went into her decision to be a running mate.

“I decided to say yes to being a lieutenant governor candidate when Chris Peterson asked me because I was impressed with his decision to run for governor in March when I saw his announcement. And learning more about him as a candidate, as a consumer protection advocate, researcher, law professor, and I thought he was a fabulous candidate. So when I was invited to participate and be his running mate, I said yes because I think we have the same values,” she explained.

Brown serves locally on the Nibley City planning commission and on the board of directors for the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce. She acknowledged it is a little intimidating in jumping from the county to potentially a state-wide office but says she is ready.

“Actually I’m excited because I’ve been inspired at what we’ve been able to do at the local level and working in a bipartisan or non-partisan way with other people on different projects in the community. But also statewide what we’ve been able to accomplish that I’ve been able to be involved with Proposition 3 and also I testified last year for the elimination of straight-ticket voting which passed the session.”

In 2018, the Democrat ran for state representative in House District 5 against the winner of that race, Casey Snider. You can find out more about the ticket at Petersonforutah.com