On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Pamela Jo Wilson, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 62.

Pam was born on September 14, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arvil and Elaine Wilson. Pam was the oldest of 10 children. She was a natural at being the oldest sister and was equally good at spoiling and disciplining her younger siblings. This made her a great leader at an early age.

The family moved to Wellington, Utah when Pam was a young girl. Wellington became the town where all the family roots were planted, and wonderful memories were born. She graduated from Carbon High school, class of 1975 as well as the College of Eastern Utah.

She served as LDS mission in San Jose, California where she made some lifelong friends with many of her companions.

She then moved to Logan, Utah and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in social work. With degree in hand, she got a job working for the State of Utah with the Department of Workforce Services where she stayed and helped thousands of people during her 30-year career. She loved living in Logan, Utah and was very proud of the work she did and the friendships she made helping those in need in the community.

Pam had a passion for reading and read hundreds of books in her lifetime. She also loved movies and was one of the few people who could watch a movie and read a book at the same time and be equally involved in both. She was very proud of her red PT Cruiser. She was known for her generosity and kind spirit. She was famous for giving animated birthday cards with money to all her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Arvil and Elaine as well as her brothers, Michael and Todd. She is survived by her siblings: Sheri (John) Westenskow of Logan, Utah, Dan (Tina) Wilson of Parker, Texas, Darlene (Dave) Christensen of Richfield, Utah, Diane (Ken) Christensen of Bancroft, Idaho, Brad (Lori) Wilson of Rupert, Idaho, Machele (George) Schade of American Fork, Utah, and James Wilson of Orem, Utah. She is also survived by over 70 nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

Pam will be laid to rest near her parents, brothers and grandparents at the Wellington City Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:00pm. Live-streaming of the service can be accessed through Fausett Mortuary Facebook.

