Utah State recognizes 212 student-athletes as Whitesides Scholar-Athletes

LOGAN – Utah State’s athletics department is recognizing 212 student-athletes as Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athletes. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must have a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or have posted a 3.2 GPA during the last two semesters.

The annual luncheon honoring the group of student-athletes was among all USU events canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic. America First Credit Union remains a proud sponsor of the Whitesides Awards and luncheon.

Soccer senior Mealii Enos and track & field senior Stokton Smith were the top honorees this year, as the pair received the Joe E. Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Award. Enos is set to graduate this spring with degrees in special education and communicative disorders.

“During my time as an Aggie, I’ve always strived for excellence both on the field and in the classroom. It’s an honor to receive the Whitesides Award,” Enos said. “I am so grateful to my coaches and teammates who always supported me in prioritizing my academic career, especially since they all suffered through early morning practice because of my class schedules. It has been an amazing four years and I will miss Utah State so much. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.”

Smith will also graduate this spring with a degree in management information systems. Both student-athletes are graduating with 4.0 GPAs.

“I have been very blessed to be a part of Utah State Athletics, and to be receiving this reward,” Smith said. “Academics never take a backseat for us as student-athletes, because of the wonderful staff helping keep us focused on planning for the long term. I really owe any success to the great academic coordinators, counselors and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

Soccer senior Kanyan Merrill and football grad student Jacoby Wildman received the Wayne Estes Memorial Award, which is presented to a male and female graduating senior who excels in scholarship, citizenship and leadership.

Utah State also announced team honors with the awards. Men’s cross country was named the top academic team with fewer than 20 members for the third-consecutive year, as the team boasted a team GPA of 3.49. Women’s cross country was the top academic team with more than 20 members, with a 3.73 team GPA. Men’s tennis was recognized as the most improved academic team.

In addition to the team and student-athlete awards, the department recognized Molly Rowley as the Student-Athlete Tutor of the Year and Mary Kate McGuire as the Student-Athlete Mentor of the Year.

The Whitesides honors were started in 1953 by former USU athlete, coach and athletics director Joe E. Whitesides.

2020 UTAH STATE WHITESIDES HONOREES

Most Outstanding Team (greater than 20)

First Place – Women’s Cross Country, 3.73 team GPA

Second Place – Women’s Track & Field, 3.57 team GPA

Third Place – Women’s Soccer, 3.39 team GPA

Most Outstanding Team (fewer than 20)

First Place – Men’s Cross Country, 3.49 team GPA

Second Place – Women’s Tennis, 3.48 team GPA

Third Place – Men’s tennis, 3.40 team GPA

Most Improved Team

Men’s Tennis

Wayne Estes Memorial Award

Kanyan Merrill

Jacoby Wildman

Joe E. Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Award

Mealii Enos

Stokton Smith

Tutor of the Year

Molly Rowley

Mentor of the Year

Mary Kate McGuire

College of Agriculture & Applied Sciences (20)

Heston Andersen – Men’s Track & Field – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Luke Bailey – Men’s Track & Field – Technology Systems

Karlie Callahan – Women’s Track & Field – Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Kayla DeCoursey – Volleyball – Family and Consumer Sciences Education

Emma Dudley – Women’s Basketball – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Grace Gibbons – Women’s Track & Field – Applied Economics

Steph Gorman – Women’s Basketball – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Katie Struthers-Haviland – Women’s Track & Field – Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Reagan Hoopes – Women’s Track & Field – Food Science

Mikhail Kidd – Men’s Track & Field – Residential Landscape Design & Construction

Alexis Koetitz – Women’s Track & Field – Family & Consumer Sciences Ed

Elle Nesbitt – Volleyball – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Marren Nielsen – Soccer – Aviation Technology

Lillian Okamoto – Women’s Tennis – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Alecia Robinson – Soccer – Technology Systems

Zara Ryan – Women’s Tennis – Dietetics

Cierra Simmons-Mecham – Women’s Track & Field – Dietetics

Taylor Smart – Women’s Track & Field – Outdoor Product Design & Development

Oran Wasserman – Men’s Track & Field – Food Science

Kailey Welch – Women’s Track & Field – Animal, Dairy & Veterinary Science

Caine College of the Arts (4)

Brinley Adams – Soccer – Art

Dustin Mathews – Football – Art and Design

Madi Straker – Gymnastics – Art

Jakob Tew – Men’s Track & Field – Art

College of Humanities & Social Sciences (23)

Marco Anthony – Men’s Basketball – Political Science

Chad Artist – Men’s Track & Field – Communication Studies

Aaron Bredsguard – Football – English

Connor Coles – Football – Political Science

Taylor Franson – Women’s Basketball – Journalism

Taylor Garza-Freeman – Soccer – Social Work

Ryann Holmes – Softball – Interdisciplinary Studies

Hannah Jones – Women’s Tennis – Journalism

Kuba Karwowski – Men’s Basketball – Sociology

Corinne Larsen – Volleyball – Golbal Communication

Mazie Macfarlane – Softball – International Studies

Mosese Manu – Football – Sociology

Carolina Millan – Women’s Tennis – IELI

Jordan Nathan – Football – Sociology

Ally Packard – Volleyball – History

Brandon Pada – Football – Political Science

Jake Pitcher – Football – English

Madison Taylor – Women’s Track & Field – Journalism

Cameron Tucker – Golf – Political Science

Chris Unga – Football – Sociology

Jaylen Warren – Football – Sociology

Imelda Williams – Soccer – Global Communication

Stephanie Wright – Women’s Track & Field – Journalism

Emma Eccles Jones College of Education & Human Services (59)

Terin Adams – Football – Master’s: Physical and Sport Education

Darcy Allen – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Sid Barlow – Soccer – Human Movement Science

Justin Bean – Men’s Basketball – Exercise Science

Izzie Belnap – Volleyball – Exercise Science

Jenny Bitner-Rogers – Women’s Track & Field – Elementary Education

Faith Brantley – Women’s Basketball – Pre-Physical Therapy

Bailey Brinkerhoff – Women’s Track & Field – Psychology

Diogo Brito – Men’s Basketball – PE Teaching

Riley Burt – Football – Master’s: Physical and Sport Education

Kayla Butterfield – Women’s Track & Field – Psychology

Kelee Call-Funk – Volleyball – Health Education and Promotion

Kennedy Clement – Women’s Track & Field – Nursing

Mark Crandall – Men’s Track & Field – Human Resource Management

Hailey Cuff – Volleyball – Psychology

Leah Dougherty – Women’s Basketball – Health Education and Promotion

Bailey Downing – Volleyball – Health Education and Promotion

Grace DuBay – Volleyball – Pre-Physical Therapy

Hannah Dutson – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Garen Earley – Men’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Elli Eastmond – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Alfred Edwards – Football – Exercise Science

Mealii Enos – Soccer – Special Education/Communication Disorders & Deaf Education

Daniel Fleming – Men’s Track & Field – Doctorate of Family and Human Development

Audrey Garrett – Women’s Track & Field – Family Life Studies

Morgan Gill – Gymnastics – Pre-Physical Therapy

Josie Givens – Women’s Track & Field – Communication Disorders & Deaf Education

Adam Hendrickson – Men’s Track & Field – Master’s: Instructional Technology & Learning Science

Nick Heninger – Football – Master’s: Physical and Sport Education

Madi Hess – Women’s Track & Field – Elementary Education

Gabe Hunter – Golf – Psychology

Erin Kuba – Softball – PE Teaching

LeAnn Larkin – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Sione Lasike – Football – Exercise Science

Jordan Love – Football – Exercise Science

Peyton Lumanog – Soccer – Exercise Science

Amber Marshall – Soccer – Exercise Science

Kevin Meitzenheimer – Football – PE Teaching

Kanyan Merrill – Soccer – Human Development and Family Studies

Mikaela Meyer – Gymnastics – Exercise Science

Leah Molina – Softball – Psychology

Bryce Mortenson – Football – Exercise Science

Paige Moser-Tews – Soccer – Exercise Science

Jensen Mosman – Women’s Track & Field – PE Teaching

Eric Munoz – Football – Exercise Science

Rachel Noel – Soccer – Exercise Science

Madi Shepherd – Volleyball – Health Education and Promotion; Master’s: Public Health

McKinley Pavicic – Gymnastics – Health Education and Promotion

Stephanie Reed – Softball – Pre-Physical Therapy

Caleb Repp – Football – Master’s: Physical and Sport Education

Jenny Seas – Women’s Track & Field – Nursing

Hunter Simonsen – Men’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Whitney Solosabal – Volleyball – Health Education and Promotion

Arianna Steiner – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Tyler Thornton – Softball – Exercise Science

Leighton Varnadore – Gymnastics – Health Education and Promotion

Jesse Vasquez – Football – Exercise Science

Ben Willis – Men’s Track & Field – Exercise Science

Michala Zilkey – Women’s Track & Field – Exercise Science & Communication Studies

College of Engineering (18)

AJ Vongphachanh – Football – Mechanical Engineering

Bridger Altice – Men’s Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Lexi Aragon – Gymnastics – Environmental Engineering

Haydon Cooper – Men’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Cassandra DuBose – Volleyball – Biological Engineering

Spencer Eldridge – Men’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Porter Ellis – Men’s Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Jordan Foraker – Soccer – Civil Engineering

Caleb Garnica – Men’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Heaps – Men’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Christian Holmes – Men’s Tennis – Preparatory Engineering – Mechanical Engineering

Tori Loomis – Gymnastics – Biological Engineering

Claire Mantz – Women’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Melanie Muncy – Women’s Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Spencer Stutz – Men’s Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Camren Todd – Men’s Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Josh Wintch – Men’s Track & Field – Biological Engineering

Logan Wood – Football – Civil Engineering

Jon M. Huntsman School of Business (42)

Simon Thompson – Football – Business Administration

Felipe Acosta – Men’s Tennis – International Business

Allanah Alvarado – Softball – Business Administration

Josh Barclay – Men’s Track & Field – Finance

Rae Bedke-Hillis – Women’s Track & Field – Finance

Carson Bischoff – Men’s Basketball – Business Administration

Olivia Burnett – Soccer – Marketing

Karen Christensen – Women’s Track & Field – Business Administration

Taylor Compton – Football – Marketing

Annaliese County – Women’s Tennis – Accounting

Aaron Dalton – Football – Marketing

Laura Daulton – Women’s Basketball – Economics

Autumn DeHarde – Gymnastics – Marketing

Gabrielle Dekkers – Women’s Tennis – International Business

Chandler Dolphin – Football – Marketing

Trevin Dorius – Men’s Basketball – Management

Dominik Eberle – Football – Marketing

Dallin Farnsworth – Men’s Track & Field – Master’s: Business Administration

Sindri Gudmundsson – Men’s Track & Field – Accounting

Kennedy Hira – Softball – Business Administration

Bryson Hirabayashi – Golf – Finance

Bri Lerma – Softball – Business Administration

Renata Lombera – Women’s Tennis – International Business & Finance

Patrick Maddox – Football – Accounting

Sam Merrill – Men’s Basketball – Business Administration

Brock Miller – Men’s Basketball – Business Administration

Sam Nelson – Men’s Track & Field – Finance

Sara Noel – Soccer – Accounting

Chandler Obray – Men’s Track & Field – Accounting

Lucy Octave – Women’s Tennis – Marketing & Economics

Spencer Panter – Golf – Management

Abel Porter – Men’s Basketball – Master’s: Human Resources

Karter Shaw – Football – Management

Ty Shaw – Football – Economics

Stokton Smith – Men’s Track & Field – Management Information Systems

Christiane Sundstrom – Soccer – Economics

J.D. Thorne – Men’s Track & Field – International Business

Logan Varnadore – Gymnastics – Marketing

Kami Warner – Soccer – Marketing

Cooper Wayment – Golf – Finance & Management Information Systems

Jacoby Wildman – Football – Master’s: Business Administration

David Woodward – Football – Marketing

S.J. Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources (2)

Luke Beattie – Men’s Track & Field – Recreation Resource Management

Jesse Henderson – Golf – Environmental Studies

College of Sciences (10)

Heather Baker – Women’s Track & Field – Biology

Travis Boman – Football – Biology

Jacob Davis – Men’s Track & Field – Biology

Taylor Dittmar – Gymnastics – Chemistry

Maia Garren – Women’s Track & Field – Biology

Hadley Hamar – Gymnastics – Physics

Emmie Harris – Women’s Basketball – Biology

Chase Nelson – Football – Biology

Jocelyn Polansky – Women’s Basketball – Biology

James Withers – Men’s Track & Field – Biology

University (34)

Skyler Andam – Men’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Megan Astle – Soccer – Exploratory

Josh Bowcut – Football – Exploratory

Ali Bybee – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Josh Calvin – Football – Exploratory

Heidi Carpenter – Volleyball – Integrated Studies

Sean Carter – Football – Integrated Studies

Emma Cobabe – Gymnastics – Exploratory

Jack Drews – Football – Exploratory

Elle Golison – Gymnastics – Integrated Studies

Hunter Hill – Football – Exploratory

Arvid Hjalte – Men’s Tennis – Exploratory

Justin Hodges – Men’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Mariah Jenkins – Women’s Track & Field – Pre-Business

Abby Jensen – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Shyla Latone – Women’s Basketball – Exploratory

Cooper Legas – Football – Exploratory

Hannah Lybbert – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Makenzie Macfarlane – Softball – Exploratory

Pailate Makakona – Football – Exploratory

Erin McQuillen – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Marli Niederhauser – Soccer – Exploratory

Kristin Rhees – Soccer – Exploratory

Dean Rice – Football – Exploratory

Olivia Romney – Soccer – Exploratory

Javier Ruiz – Men’s Tennis – Pre-Business

Roman Ruiz – Men’s Track & Field – Pre-Business

Autumn Spafford – Volleyball – Exploratory

Megan Terry – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory

Ariel Toomey – Gymnastics – Pre-Business

Kapri Toone – Softball – Exploratory

Addison Trupp – Football – Exploratory

Kyle Van Leeuwen – Football – Exploratory

Halli Whitby-Durocher – Women’s Track & Field – Exploratory