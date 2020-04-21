Virtual GOP county convention deemed successful, primary elections set for several races

CACHE COUNTY – In what may have been a preview of the Utah Republican Party’s upcoming first online nominating convention, Cache County GOP delegates settled several local races over the past weekend and sent others to later primary voting.

County GOP chair Chris Booth rated the virtual convention that concluded April 18 as successful, without any major glitches in its teleconferencing technology or the voting application that counted delegates’ ballots.

In the 3rd Legislative District race, incumbent Utah Rep. Val Potter took 60.3 percent of the votes to challenger Mike Peterson’s 39.7 percent. Since neither candidate garnered 70 percent of delegates’ votes, this contest will be decided during the GOP Primary on June 30.

In the Senate District 25 race between incumbent Sen. Lyle Hillyard and challenger Chris Wilson, the nomination will be awarded by delegates during the Republican state convention on April 25 because the political district spans multiple counties.

In county-level races, Devron Andersen won the GOP nod for County Recorder over Garrett Mansell by a margin of 72.8 percent to 27.2 percent.

But voting for the south district seat on the Cache County Council was inconclusive. Candidates Marc Ensign and Nolan Gunnell will both advance to the June 30 primary.

Several county officials ran unopposed to retain their positions. They were county council members David Erickson, Karl Ward and Barbara Tidwell; County Assessor Kathleen Howell; and County Treasurer Craig McAllister.

Cache County Democrats cancelled their convention since all of their candidates for county offices are running unopposed.

The GOP and Democratic state conventions are slated for April 25. Both will be held using similar teleconferencing and online voting.

Voting in the state primaries for both parties will be conducted almost exclusively with mail-in balloting ending June 30.