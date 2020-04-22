4th straight day with no new COVID-19 cases in Bear River Health District; local test and recovery results now made public

LOGAN – Wednesday marks the fourth straight day without a new COVID-19 case in the Bear River Health District, which includes Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties.

The health district’s caseload total is still 56.

There remains a total of 40 positive cases in Cache County with 16 more in Box Elder County and still no cases in Rich County.

For the first time Wednesday, Bear River Health Department officials reported both the numbers of patients in the district who have recovered from the illness and the total number of tests administered in the district.

To be considered “recovered” an individual must have been through three days (72 hours) since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, with improvement in respiratory symptoms and with at least seven days having passed since symptoms first appeared. Of the 56 confirmed cases in the district, 25 have recovered.

The 2,421 tests administered in the local three-county district is admittedly a small percentage of the state’s more than 76,000 tests, but 2.3 percent of the Bear River Health District’s cases are positive; the state’s percentage of positive cases is 4.5 percent.

Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health reported 3,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those tested in Utah totals 76,460. There have been 288 hospitalizations and 970 recoveries.

From statistics reported Wednesday, the state death count from COVID-19 grew by two in the last 24 hours to 34. That is the ninth straight day with at least one Covid death in Utah.