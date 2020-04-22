Beth Barber, 92 of Syracuse, Utah passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with cancer and other health problems incident to age.

Beth was born in Syracuse Utah on June 9, 1927, to Joseph B. Hansen and Regena Thurgood. She was raised with the care of her mother and father and the constant support and companionship of a large extended family.

Beth married Phil C. Barber, August 8, 1946 in the Logan LDS Temple. He was the love of her life and her constant companion after retirement. They shared 55 years together before Phil’s passing in 2001.

Together with their four children, Allen, Debra, Suzanne, and Tom, they made a beautiful life. They were two people who gained victory over obstacles and interference’s that would have torn most couples apart. Instead of letting life get her down, she chose to live and to love and to serve. The main recipients of that love and service were her family.

She excelled at keeping an organized and welcoming home. At Sunday dinners (her clay pot, Pot Roast is legendary), and at family history work. At the time of her death she had indexed over two million names for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She enjoyed traveling and she was always willing to accompany her husband on any adventure he suggested. She had many friends and was a long time member of the Lady Lions Club. She was interested in music and played the piano, organ and even the accordion at one point.

She had a lifelong love affair with Tab Cola and later (when they stopped making Tab) Diet Coke, crossword puzzles, mystery and espionage books and sneakers; always the cutest and coolest sneakers! She was a woman of extreme resilience and grit and her example of beauty from ashes has inspired all who knew her. She worked hard her entire life until the very end and finally her work here is done.

She is survived by son Allen (Kathy) Barber, Mink Creek, Idaho; daughter, Suzanne, Weston, Idaho; four grandchildren; Dr. and Mrs. Andrew (Shelly) Barber, Wellsville, Utah, Dr. and Mrs. Allison (Ryan) Moses, Vancouver, Washington, Mrs. Angela Baldwin (Chris), Wellsville, Utah, Mrs. Amanda (Jackson) Concord, California, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil C. Barber and two of her children, Debra Barber, and Thomas J. Barber.

A small family graveside memorial will take place on April 25, 2020. Interment will follow at the Syracuse City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lindquistmortuary.com