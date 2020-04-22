Idaho governor gets flak from own party on virus decisions, activist arrested for refusing to leave playground

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference in Boise, Idaho, and issues a statewide stay-at-home order in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Little's efforts to flatten the curve and slow the rate of infection and spread of the coronavirus after it made a rapid entry into the state last month have succeeded. But with infections slowing the Republican governor is facing growing unrest within his own party, and groups are chafing at his stay-at-home order and the closure of non-essential businesses despite the risk of a second wave of infections. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s efforts to flatten the curve and slow the rate of infection and spread of the coronavirus after it made a rapid entry into the state last month have succeeded.

But with infections slowing, the Republican governor is facing growing unrest within his own party.

Groups are chaffing at his stay-at-home order and the closure of non-essential businesses despite the risk of a second wave of infections. Calls to disobey have increased along with a smattering of defiant actions across the state.

Idaho has 1,766 virus cases and 51 deaths, according to a tally on Wednesday afternoon by Johns Hopkins University.

In related news, an anti-vaccine activist was arrested in Idaho Tuesday after repeatedly refusing to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-year-old Sara Brady was at the playground in Meridian, Idaho, with several other families when officers repeatedly asked the group to leave, explaining the play equipment had been closed by order of the mayor.

Brady repeatedly refused, telling an officer to arrest her. She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, booked into jail and posted bond a short time later.

Brady is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse last week against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.