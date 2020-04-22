Judge refuses bail for Logan man accused of threatening family leading to SWAT standoff

Booking photo for Bryce D. Hellstern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man is being refused bail after allegedly threatening his family with a gun. Bryce D. Hellstern has been incarcerated since SWAT teams arrested him outside his family’s home earlier this month.

Hellstern was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from jail. He was previously charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Joseph Saxton again asked for Hellstern to be temporarily released to receive treatment while working through the pending charges. He said they had located a residential treatment center for his client, although it didn’t offer in-patient services as attorneys had previously agreed on.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Aaron Jossie argued against the release, expressing great concerns about Saxton’s request. He said Hellstern’s alleged actions showed he poses a safety threat to his family.

On April 1, police officers and SWAT teams were called to a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E. after Hellstern pointed a gun at his brother and threatened to shoot him. He then barricaded himself in a backyard shed and threatened to take his own life.

About seven hours later, Helltern was safely taken into custody after a tracked robot was used to open the shed doors and approach him. Fire fighters also quickly extinguished a fire he had allegedly started inside the shed.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Hellstern said he was ready to get help. He asked to be released so that he could be a part of his family’s life.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told Hellstern that she had briefly reviewed his criminal case history. She noted, previously a warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly failed to appear in court on several unrelated cases.

Hellstern defended his absence. He explained that he missed the court dates while taking care of his father, who later passed away.

Judge Fonnesbeck refused to grant Hellstern bail and ordered him to appear again in court May 4.

will@cvradio.com