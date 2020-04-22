Mayor Daines on reopening Logan City

LOGAN — With nice weather, people naturally gravitate to the outdoors. But with a serious pandemic going on it is not a normal spring. Still, Logan boasts many great walking and biking trails. On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program during For the People on Wednesday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said you can still enjoy the great outdoors Logan and Cache Valley have to offer.

“I was out on a trail over the weekend and, again, I tried to find one that maybe was less used so I could help spread out a little bit. But, again, people were being respectful and getting to one side of the wide path as we went by, and so I felt comfortable with that. It is good to get out, it’s good for your mental health, it’s good for your physical health. We are fortunate to have such great access to beautiful recreational amenities in our valley,” Daines said.

As the state is watching the progress of cases and studying whether we have reached the peak in the state, there is talk about opening some things up again. Daines said those discussions have been occurring in Logan City as well.

“They have, and again we’ve been carefully watching the governor’s guidance and we don’t want to do things too early. But we need to start moving back into a little more normal situation and we’ve had a number of our employees that are able to work from home, doing that since March 14th.”

She said her tentative plan, that she told them to work towards, is that unless the governor directs otherwise they’ll start bringing city employees back to the office during the first week of May. She did say that doesn’t mean opening the lobby to the public just yet. Business will remain online or over the phone for the time being.

The mayor also said she had just learned that the Utah Festival Opera Company is cancelling their season because of the virus. That can be confirmed in a statement and a video message released Wednesday at utahfestival.org.