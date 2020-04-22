March 20, 1956 – April 20, 2020 (age 64)

Patti Sue Whittle Cook passed away Monday April 20, 2020. She suffered from bipolar disorder, which she struggled with throughout her life, and, as many do, lost her life to the disease.

She was an advocate for mental health awareness through volunteer work with NAMI.

She was born March 20, 1956, to Keith and Dawna Whittle in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed a childhood full of camping, boating, and snow skiing with her family. She was part of the Firth High School drill team.

She attended two years at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, and transferred to Brigham Young University where she met Rod.

The two were married in the Provo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 20, 1978, which was also her college graduation day.

She earned a degree in elementary education and she devoted her life to teaching in many capacities including tutoring, piano lessons, as a teacher’s aide, as a substitute, in PTA, and in NAMI.

Patti was an active member of the LDS Church and had a strong testimony that she passed on to her kids through weekly Family Home Evenings, singing Primary songs and hymns, and gospel learning in the home. She served faithfully in many church callings over the years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially in the outdoors camping, fishing, and passing on her lifelong love of boating to her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Rod; children: Sharice (John) Bullough, Shannon (Ryan) Hawks, Jeremy (Jules) Cook, Amber (Matt) Shock, and Brandon (Emily) Cook; and 13 grandchildren.

There will be a private funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to “Jeremy Cook Recovery” at any America First Credit Union.