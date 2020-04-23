Cleaning with coronavirus in mind

Written by Craig Hislop
April 23, 2020
Hand washing is a major protective measure for coronavirus.

LOGAN – Weeks ago, in the early days of our coronavirus education, Utah State University Extension Consumer Agent Teresa Hunsaker explained how highly infectious the virus was and how long it could live in some environments.

”(It can survive) 96 hours on hard plastics and glass, other surfaces 72 hours,” she explained. “That’s a little disconcerting, sure.”

To disinfect home and work spaces — when commercial cleaning products aren’t available — she said we were already prepared.

”Well, we know the very first thing is good old soap and water. And soap actually breaks down this envelope layer that’s around the virus, the protein layer. And it kills it,” Hunsaker added. “So, soap and water is one of the very best things that we can use.”

She said the recommendation for washing fruits and vegetables has not changed because of the coronavirus. Wash produce well with cool water, and use a scrubbing brush on rough-textured produce such as potatoes, cantaloupe and carrots.

More is available at the USU Extension website for COVID-19 resources at https://extension.usu.edu/covid-19/.

