January 22, 1944 January 22, 1944

April 22, 2020

Lynn Hughes Jenkins was born in Malad City, Idaho on January 22, 1944 to Lewis and Eva Jenkins. The Lord took him home unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 in Bothwell Box Elder, Utah.

As a child Lynn raised Suffolk sheep and won many grand champions at the fair. He was an Elder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. He was active in 4-H programs and scouting programs. He enjoyed watching his favorite sport teams: Green Bay Packers and Utah Jazz.

Lynn married Sharon Jenkins in 1968 in the Salt Lake City Temple and they had 2 sons, Tim and Michael. They later divorced. He married Beverly Laws in 1990 in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Bothwell, Utah.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed several outdoor activities: hunting, fishing, camping, farming and riding his four wheeler. He was the man that you called for help and he would be there in a second.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Jenkins, his parents; Lewis and Eva Jenkins, his brother, Lloyd (Lois) Jenkins and sister Ilene (Sherwin) Larson. Along with several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his sons, Tim (Cherie) and Michael (Britny), step-daughter, Jennifer Olson. Grandchildren, Trevor (Markesa) Olson and Zoey Olson. Great-grandchildren Mavrick Olson and Beverly Olson. Brother Farrell (Bonnie) Jenkins, sister Thelda (Ivan) Laws

Special thanks to Lois Jenkins and LouAnn Oyler for all the loving care that you have provided Lynn over the years.

A private graveside service will be held at the Bothwell Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com